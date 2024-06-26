BUG: Vertical tab bar scrolls all the way up all the time
justusklodd
It would be intuitive behaviour for a tab bar to stay focused on the position of a curently active tab, but in late updates it just doesn't. I especially noticed it after going in and out of fullscreen mode, as tab bar scrolls away from current tab all the way up. To be clear, the is no animation involed, it happens instantly. I'm pretty sure it's a bug.
DoctorG Ambassador
@justusklodd Happens where?
With which browser version and OS version?
I can not reproduce it in this forum with many postings or other sites.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
mib2berlin
@justusklodd @DoctorG
Another user report this but I could not reproduce it either, Windows and Linux.
justusklodd
@DoctorG percisely Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4529) and Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel), and a version before that whichever it was. I have several workspaces and a lot of tabs across all of them although ~95% of tabs are unloaded all the time.