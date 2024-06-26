Link disappeared on home screen
-
If I save a link to a website to the home screen, it is deleted after restarting the smartphone.
If I create this link with the Samsung browser, it will remain intact.
Is there a setting that I missed?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested it, but could not reproduce the issue.
Please tell me the Vivaldi version you're on, and the device's model and Android version.
Also, could you list the steps you take to create the home screen shortcut, so we can follow the same ones when testing.
-
My version is 6.7.3335.149
The error has been occurring since about 1 month.
My device is a Samsung S24Ultra with Android 14.
When I create the link I click "Add to the home screen" and then create a link.
-
And i use Nova as Launcher.
-
I've now done a few more tests: It always happens when I link to the "hessenschau.de" page, nothing happens on other pages, the shortcuts are all retained.
But as soon as I add "hessenschau.de" all other Vivaldi links will be deleted when I restart. (There is also an APP for HEssenschau.de, but I didn't install it).
When i try this with Chrome or Samsung Browser it works fine.
-
@rabed
Hi, http://hessenschau.de/ gives me only install not shortcut to desktop, did you install it?
-
@mib2berlin
Yes i install it and in the next window i choose link to Desktop.
On Chrome i can choose install or link it.
-
@rabed
Hm, I cant choose, only install but I am on Android 12.
In my case with http://hessenschau.de/ PWA all shortcuts are still there, but this is not much help for you, sorry.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin In another thread it was said you'd need to long-press on a link to a site to add it to home screen if the site had a PWA available, though I didn't try it myself. (I don't need links on my home screen, thanks.)
-
@sgunhouse
Hi, I don't need it either just testing if it is a bug.
Had to use Shorty App to create a shortcut.
@rabed
Added hessenschau.de as PWA and shortcut + two other shortcuts, cant reproduce, all is there after a restart.
Cheers, mib
-
As written by mib2berlin, "hessenschau.de" only has the option to install, not to save, on the desktop. I've overlooked it so far.
But with Chrome, for example, you ask about both and then save them properly.
And as long as I save the link to pages everything works wonderfully.
But as soon as I "install" a page, all links to Vivaldi pages will be deleted after the next restart.