Behavior in mail tab when mail panel is set to overlay display
I wonder if there is an option on the mail tab to force the mail panel to be always visible.
I usually overlay all panels and it's the same for the mail panel.
However, I would like the mail panel to be always visible (not overlayed) when reading mail in the mail tab.
In that case, I would like the mail panel to revert to overlay display when I go back to another tab.
@ryof your can right click the mail panel icon and choose to make it non floating (what you call overlay). In the Mail settings you can also choose to have the mail panel automatic open when the mail tab is active.
I have my mail panel pinned. Whenever I click it, the mail panel opens (if it is not open to start with). When I click another tab, the mail panel reverts to its previous state (open or closes, whatever it was before clicking the mail tab).