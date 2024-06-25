Duplicate synced tabs
gregcomfort
I updated my Vivaldi login, logged out on four different machines I use and then logged back in with the new credentials, and now I have duplicate synched tabs over multiple machines. Any idea how to get rid of the old synced tabs?
mib2berlin
@gregcomfort
Hi, they disappear after some time automatically.
If you want to clean this up you ca reset the remote data on the server. You get logged out on all other devices.
Connect to sync again and at next time you connect with another device it appear in the list.
Cheers, mib