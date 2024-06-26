What's This Number?

I cannot seem to find anywhere that will tell me what this number means. I'm sure I'm missing the help topic--can someone point it out to me?

I feel dumb for having to ask but 6 what? Not new emails, no number that I can seem to find.

This is Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 on Ubuntu 23.10 (although I doubt that matters at all). It's driving me up a wall--what is that number?