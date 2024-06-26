Vivaldi Icon with Numbers?
OnorioCatenacci Supporters
What's This Number?
I cannot seem to find anywhere that will tell me what this number means. I'm sure I'm missing the help topic--can someone point it out to me?
I feel dumb for having to ask but 6 what? Not new emails, no number that I can seem to find.
This is Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 on Ubuntu 23.10 (although I doubt that matters at all). It's driving me up a wall--what is that number?
@OnorioCatenacci Is that the Vivaldi Help icon, or did you add a different panel that uses that icon? Without knowing, how could we guess?
@sgunhouse That’s not the Vivaldi panel. It’s likely dash-to-dock, a Gnome extension.
@OnorioCatenacci It’s a notification counter. For example go to this site ☛ https://www.bennish.net/web-notifications.html, enable notifications for the page and click test. The counter in your dash should go up. I don’t use the extension, but I imagine it should mirror the Vivaldi notifications you can observe in the Gnome notifications list in the top menu.
@luetage On a system dock it might also be the numbet of open tabs.
OnorioCatenacci Supporters
@sgunhouse Good suggestion but it's not the number of tabs open. @luetage is right (and thank you so much--it was really annoying me). It's the gnome notifications. I know where to look for them now!