Tab renaming – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3392.10
-
In today’s snapshot we allow tab renaming and fix issues related to the address bar, ad blocker, mail and tabs.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí First.
-
@Ruarí What is relayproxy-linux and relayproxy.pem under
/opt/vivaldi-snapshot/? Haven't followed V. based on 126 much.
-
@npro They are the privacy guard files. We removed them from stable but have not yet removed them from snapshot, though … we will.
-
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
Thank you for this! Tab renaming is a nice touch too!
-
@Ruarí I see, thanks.
-
Ericwang2022
Unable to hide extensions
-
Thot Ambassador Translator
I got Sync Problems on Desktop, not on the iPhone. Problem with Sync-Server. Initializing will start in short, but its not starting. I cannot register to Sync.
-
mib2berlin
@Thot
Hi, this happen since today with 6.8 snaphot too, I guess the team is working/testing something.
Stable work.
I will ask in the developer chat.
Cheers, mib
-
Thot Ambassador Translator
@mib2berlin said in Tab renaming – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3392.10:
I will ask in the developer chat.
Oh great, thanks.
-
@Ericwang2022 Can confirm that. Luckily just three entries in my case.
-
@Ruarí said in Tab renaming – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3392.10:
we allow tab renaming
Sadly not with F6 to focus and F2 to rename, would be better accessibility. Only for pointer devices!?
-
@DoctorG Why the interrobang? You are assuming an active decision to only allow pointing devices. Instead assume that it was simply overlooked. Just put in a request for that and I am sure we can provide more ways.
-
@Ruarí No, my post should not be seen as negative complain.
I was irritated that usual keyboard shortcuts did not work.
I will add a request in tracker.
VB-107565 "Tab renaming" has not keyboard access
-
@DoctorG said in Tab renaming – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3392.10:
No, my post should not be seen as negative complain.
Ok, when I see an interrobang used like this I assume people are annoyed
A sentence ending with an interrobang asks a question in an excited manner, expresses excitement, disbelief or confusion in the form of a question…
-
Didn't know that you could toggle these type of settings through quick commands:
[Quick Commands] Add toggle to ‘force a dark theme on all websites’ (VB-107259)
In this specific case I think it is a bit misleading since the quick command effect is lost until a browser restart and that info is omitted in the quick commands dialogue.
-
@Ruarí said in Tab renaming – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3392.10:
Ok, when I see an interrobang used like this I assume people are annoyed
Ooopsie, for me a !? it is more a irritation-mark
A sentence ending with an interrobang asks a question in an excited manner, expresses excitement, disbelief or confusion in the form of a question…
Hmmpf. Did not know this.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí When adding a feature, it should always have a keyboard alternative. In this case, a simple Quick Command would do, and adding it to the available commands for chains.
Focusing with F6 and using F2, while nice would be overkill IMO.
I already have a bookmarklet to do the same, I can trigger it with QC and it just prompts for a new title.
-
Thot Ambassador Translator
@DoctorG said in Tab renaming – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3392.10:
Ooopsie, for me a !? it is more a irritation-mark
Maybe than like this? How I always do, if I’m not sure: (???)
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG A way to do this if your KB has a 'menu/context' key is use F6 to focus the tab and use the menu key. This should pop up the context menu allowing a rename.
If your kb lacks a menu key, on Windows using Shift+F10 does the same. No idea about Linux'es