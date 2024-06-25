Windows ver. I want to narrow the width of the application window.
VIVALDI usage environment
- OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4529)
- Vivaldi Version:6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
- There is a thread on the Japanese local forum, but no one has replied, so I decided to post here. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95902/
I want to narrow the width of the application window.
Currently the minimum is 500px.
I would like to remove this restriction.
Please let me know if there is a way to do this.
It doesn't get any narrower than this.
The minimum height seems to be 35px excluding the title bar.
If you minimize the height and width of a single browser window,
you can make it 136px wide and 101px high.
DoctorG Ambassador
@kotetsu That is a a restriction from Chromium core.
Can not be fixed yet.
Thanks for your reply.
Not fixed yet.
So does that mean it's "in development" and that in the future it will be possible to change the window width, even though it's not possible at the moment?
It might not happen any time soon, but we'll just have to be patient and wait.
I hope it will be easy to make the window size compact.
I don't understand English, so I used Google Translate to translate Japanese to English. It's easier to write my thank you notes in Japanese, so I don't know if it's prohibited to write them in other languages, but I'm writing them below because I want to write them in Japanese.
日本のスレッドでは３か月経過しても返信が無かったのに、こちらだと迅速な返事が得られました。スレッドを立てたのは私ではありませんが、アプリの横幅を変更したい要望に私も興味があったのでこちらに書き込みして良かったと思います。
ありがとうございます！
Has to be fixed by Chromium core devs.
And i do not know about a Chromium bugreport at https://issues.chromium.org/issues?q=status:open
Thank you.
This is not a bug. It is a request to change the current specifications, and a desire to know if there is a way to change them.
What specific situation do you refer to when you say that the developer needs to fix it?
Does this mean that it cannot be dealt with by updating VIVALDI?
For me, it's difficult to understand English and it's annoying....
Usually feature request are done as described in "Request New Feature", open forum Feature Requests and post request.
and a desire to know if there is a way to change them.
Can not be changed by user.
Vivaldi uses the Chromium core for PWA apps and therefore the Chromium dev team needs to add such feature and Vivaldi will get such later by upstream.
I think it is a bug in Vivaldi and Chromium core as the window can be shrinked vertically very much but not horizontally.
What can I do?
The Chromium development team can add such a feature.
@kotetsu I reported that at https://issues.chromium.org/issues/349781040
@DoctorG
I didn't know how to report and request this to the Chromium development team.
Thank you for submitting it on my behalf.