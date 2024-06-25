@DoctorG said in Windows ver. I want to narrow the width of the application window.:

@kotetsu That is a a restriction from Chromium core. Can not be fixed yet.

Thanks for your reply.

Not fixed yet.

So does that mean it's "in development" and that in the future it will be possible to change the window width, even though it's not possible at the moment?

It might not happen any time soon, but we'll just have to be patient and wait.

I hope it will be easy to make the window size compact.