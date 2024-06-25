Remove mouse gesture only for chess.com
@Dam3 No, mouse gestures can only be toggled for the whole profile. You could write a command chain which opens chess.com and as second command toggles mouse gestures. Or you write a command chain with just the toggle and put it as button in the UI. Whenever you play you press the button, when you change tab you press it again. Could be done with a keyboard shortcut too, but it’s obvious you don’t want that solution.
@luetage It is good quick workaround.
Thanks.
You are right. I want something like list where I can add certain website without mouse gesture in those website.