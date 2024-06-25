Can't import a theme
I exported a theme, reinstalled Vivaldi, then click on "open a theme", select the file I exported and... nothing hapens. Why?
The .zip only has "settings.json" and 40 MB background image
@TuTAH Where had you stored the Zip file with the theme?
@DoctorG In the Google Drive folder
@TuTAH Try to copy the file to Windows Downloads folder and then open the theme file in Settings → Themes.
@DoctorG I tried to move it both in the current downloads folder and in default Windows downloads folder (C:\Users%username%\Downloads), both don't works
DoctorG Ambassador
@TuTAH You get no message from Vivaldi?
And theme does not appear in Settings → Themes?
Do you like to share link to theme with me in chat? Let me try the import.
@DoctorG Yes, Vivaldi acts like I didn't do anything and theme not appear in the themes list
@TuTAH Do you like to share link to theme with me in chat? Let me try the import.
The problem was fixed after I replaced the image in the theme with the original one that weighs 2 MB. You can still look at the theme file to figure out why Vivaldi exports it in a way it can't read it. And what the problem with the image making Vivaldi unable to read the whole theme.
Theme not working: https://cloud.mail.ru/public/HRRf/8FBXF3Kxm
Same theme working: https://cloud.mail.ru/public/eo5n/XgxLRVDWF
Post Scriptum. The second theme contains not the original image, but before-upscale image. Original image weights 39.4 MB, same as in the archive file
@TuTAH Yes, i see that with a zipped file, too.
Strange that no error message appears if image is too large. I will check internal bug tracker.
Help says:
Which file formats are accepted for the background image and what's the size limit?
The background image can be in the following formats: JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, WEBP.
The image size should stay below 8MB.
@DoctorG Well, for me it is more strange why Vivaldi in the first place exported a theme without saying that I will be unable to import it due to large image file.
DoctorG Ambassador
@TuTAH I reported now internally
VB-107553 "Theme opening fails silently if image is large" - Confirmed
Thanks for telling about the issue!