Inverted text in sent messages
S_Paternotte Translator
Many of my sent messages include text parts that show up in inverted colors. See image below.
I think it has something to do with the editing proces where I've been rearranging sentences.
- Is the recipient experiencing this horrific color inversion as well?
- How can this prevented?
- Is this a known 'feature'?
yojimbo274064400
Review the raw message for element attributes specifying colour values, see following example:
⋮ <span style="background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"><font color="#ffffff">Lorem ipsum…</font></span> ⋮
If found then recipients are likely seeing the same issue.
Are you able to expand on the details of your editing process that led to this issue?
S_Paternotte Translator
In my message it's like this
<li><span style="background-color: var(--colorBgIntense); color: var(--colorFgIntense);">Vivaldi</span></li>
I do not understand where this css styling came from.
zenakone2024
DoctorG Ambassador
@S_Paternotte Do you use a theme?
Which Settings → Mail → Mail settings → Composer Colours (strange, shows that it does not affect sent messages)
Had you ever manually set a colour for text in your mails?
@S_Paternotte said in Inverted text in sent messages:
I think it has something to do with the editing proces where I've been rearranging sentences.
How had you done this?
S_Paternotte Translator
@DoctorG Dear Gwen,
Well, I guess that each mail I write goes through some editing before I hit Send. This generally includes moving sentences around and rephrasing. Hypothesis: possibly the moving of phrases is taking css styling along.
As to my Settings:
- Editor follows theme colours
- General theme is Dark
I'm not too sure whether these settings are the same across my two PC's
- Editor follows theme colours
DoctorG Ambassador
@S_Paternotte I gonna try on my own 6.8.3381.46 Win 11
Yes, confirmed!
Selecting a line by mouse, dragging up at end at parapgraph of a existing text, hitting Return key to get moved text in next line.
Same in 6.9 Snapshot!
I will report that to bug tracker.
VB-107600 "[Mail] Editing text adds unexpected CSS in mail leading to weird display for Sent" - Confirmed
@S_Paternotte Thanks for hint on such issue!
You get a
S_Paternotte Translator
@DoctorG NICE
So, is this a bug worth reporting or is it regression of something reported earlier?
Aha, already reported.
@S_Paternotte Don't know if it was reported earlier but I can say that it is an old problem. Have messages sent from early 2022 with the problem. As far as I know it only affects vivaldi since they are vivaldi own styles/classes and other clients don't render them.
@Durtro said in Inverted text in sent messages:
As far as I know it only affects vivaldi since they are vivaldi own styles/classes and other clients don't render them.
Yes, fortunately, as i could test it is a Vivaldi-only display issue.
@S_Paternotte said in Inverted text in sent messages:
So, is this a bug worth reporting or is it regression of something reported earlier?
No, i created the bug report a few hours ago as i could not find any with this bug.
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG @S_Paternotte I was able to replicate on Linux.
The background/highlighting of the text disappears when a light theme is used. I used the built-in Dark theme to test.
@edwardp Yes, i see the mark only with the listed dark themes in Settings → Themes.