Installng Vivaldi in Dock
-
I had Vivaldi in my Dock, but became broken. How do I reinstall it?
-
P Pathduck moved this topic from Forum
-
Where is the place to go if you have a problem with Vivaldi? (6/24/24; 9:30 AM)
\
-
Streptococcus
@Nikudamn
Drag the icon from wherever you have Vivaldi installed and drop it on the dock.
-
OakdaleFTL
@Nikudamn As @Streptococcus said. (This action makes an Alias of the file...) And then, select Keep in Dock from the app's dock icon, like so:
You can position the Alias on the Dock by the usual drag-and-drop.
(You'll note that launching Vivaldi puts it on the Dock...)