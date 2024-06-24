Start Page
-
Vivaldi176
Hello. When I exit the application and enter it again, the website I was on opens.
How can I make the Vivaldi homepage open when the application is opened?
-
davidmiller5274 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@Vivaldi176 Note that on Android, using the device# Back button to return to the home screen doesn't usually count as exiting the app. If you want to be sure you exited the app you choose Exit from the V menu.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@davidmiller5274's are for desktop not Android.
On Android, there's no equivalent setting, but there are a few of options.
-
Enable the setting to close all tabs on exit in Settings > Privacy and security > Clear session data on exit > enable it and select "Close open tabs". That way the browser opens with the Start Page, but none of your previously viewed tabs will be open.
-
Instead of just tapping on the Vivaldi logo, long-press on it and select "New tab" from the menu.
-
Add a Search Widget to your phone's home screen and tap on it to open Vivaldi with a new tab.
-
-
Vivaldi176
A feature can be added that will allow tabs to be closed when I close the application and reopen it. It's a long way to log out via the vivaldi logo every time.