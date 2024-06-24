Disqus comments do not sync
-
bettybarcode
I can post comments to Disqus but they appear only when I view the page in Vivaldi, not when I open the page in Chrome. Comments posted by others appear only in Chrome, not Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@bettybarcode Check if you block to much in ad/tracker blocker (click shield in address field).
-
bettybarcode
Thank you, any tips on which specific protections to deselect? Presently have level Block Trackers Only chosen.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@bettybarcode Disqus comments are blocked by the DDG Tracker Radar list.
So to view Disqus comments you need to disable blocking completely as it lives in the tracker protection sources.
Alternately, disable the DDG tracker protection list.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disqus#Criticism,_privacy,_and_security_concerns