Firefox | Import Fails
hey all. so i just switched to vivaldi from firefox, and i can't import my default release firefox profile bookmarks into vivaldi, and when i try to do it through the html file option it only imports this "Firefox Nightly Resources" folder (see screen recording -> https://youtu.be/OUdE09C6Ajc)
Thangmurad
I also just transferred data (including bookmarks, accounts, passwords) from chrome to Vivaldi the way you do. And it worked. B try updating Vivaldi to the latest version, 6.8, then redo it