Can't use face recognition on site
-
ericknoleto
Hi there,
I'm trying to use face recognition on a site, but seems like Vivaldi don't have permission to. I've checked on the active permissions and it got it... So I don't know what to do... Could it be a site specific issue? Some sort of specific site permissions on Vivaldi?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I'm guessing you have face recognition in Android's biometric settings already set up, right? If not, please do that and try again.
If you have and it fails, please share on which website the verification fails.
-
ericknoleto
@jane-n Damn... Should have put it in the topic, now I simple don't remember... I'm going to close this topic...
Thank you anyway.
(can I close this topic or you? Seems like I can't close it...)
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It can stay as is for now.