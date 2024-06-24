Possible Problem with Sending Email
I sent a reply to a software support email using the Opera Mail client that seemed to work fine.
However, I did not see this email in the Sent folder of Vivaldi Webmail.
Is that the way it should be?
@AllanH Does Opera Mail move sent mails to the IMAP Sent folder?
Long ago when i used Opera M2 Mail.
@AllanH In Vivaldi,net Webmail i can see that sent mail by Vivaldi Mail is in Webmail's Sent folder, and it is in Vivaldi Mail IMAP Sent folder.
6.8.3381.44 win 11
Perhaps you need to switch between folders in webmail UI to get a updated view.
I use the POP account, not the IMAP.
The server is smtp.vivaldi.net.
It uses Port 465 with secure connection (TLS).
I've done that, and it doesn't make any difference.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@AllanH Please read about the differences between POP3 and IMAP.
https://www.google.com/search?q=pop3+imap+difference
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post_Office_Protocol
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_Message_Access_Protocol
Basically POP3 has no concept of folders on the server and cannot copy a mail into the Sent folder on the server.
Vivaldi Webmail is an IMAP client called Roundcube.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roundcube
Vivaldi's mail server is running Dovecot:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dovecot_(software)
The server is smtp.vivaldi.net.
No, that's the server for sending mail (SMTP).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simple_Mail_Transfer_Protocol
Vivaldi's SMTP server is running Postfix:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postfix_(software)
I'm using the same version of Vivaldi as you are.
I tried deleting the vivaldi.net cookies but no change.
Do you know why you can see that sent mail in the Webmail's Sent folder, and I can't?
@AllanH Does webmail work in tab of Guest Profile?.
I guess it is because i use my vivaldi account with IMAP in Vivaldi Mail and that is moving to Sent folder.
Pathduck posted that with POP3 there would not be a mail in the Sent folder on the server.
I thought that when I used my other email address (@currently.com) also with POP3, I did see it in the server's Sent folder.
I may have been mistaken.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH When my mail account is POP3, i do not see in Vivaldi Webmail a mail in sent folder. As expected with POP3.
DoctorG Ambassador
In Vivaldi Mail i checked the tree of servers, selected the vivaldi,net POP3 server and could see my sent mail in Sent folder, but you should know this Sent folder is really local not remote.