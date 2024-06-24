ARM64
-
stevealanb
Setting up one of the new ARM64 Windows clients (Surface Pro), I have so far only found one problem running the Vivaldi 64-bit emulated build: I can't download anything and get this error message. I wonder if there is a setting I can change; turning off Windows virus protection does not make a difference.
THanks, Steve
My about information:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit emulated)
Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.863)
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\xxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --restart --restore-last-session --save-page-as-mhtml --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path C:\Users\xxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\xxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e