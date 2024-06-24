New options – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3390.4
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot introduces settings for matching bookmark nicknames in address bar, custom start page, and adds support for Markdown in notes.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
oudstand Supporters
Great update
EDIT: After setting a background image for the speed dial the browser crashes and crashes each time, I try to open an empty tab. This means I can't remove the background.
-
Hi.
Back gesture still does not work for me (both swype and back button). Android 14, HyperOS 1.0.9
-
@oudstand
I cant reproduce this but I had a BG image already.
Do you start with a blank one?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin yes, I didn't have a background image
-
@oudstand
Hm, work for me in a clean profile, we have to wait if other user have the same issue.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
-
@mib2berlin said in New options – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3390.4:
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
It's obviously this snapshot version
3390.4^^
I'm using Android 14 with One UI 6.1
-
@oudstand
I wrote this hundreds of times already so I use a note for this now.
Doesn't always fit.
-
@mib2berlin Ah okay
btw.: I've uninstalled Vivaldi Snapshot and reinstalled it. Setting a background for the speed dial still crashes Vivaldi, but this time I can open a new tab. I didn't logged in to sync yet.
-
That's all well and good, of course. But:
- dark mode for web pages is still not available in the side menu.
- I didn't understand how to use markdown in Notes. Preferably with screenshots.
- on the main page it would be better to use icons instead of captions on a dull gray background. For example, like this:
-
@bettybop: Same for me. VAB-9365 is not fixed!
(A14, Pixel 4a 5G)
-
- That's a feature request, right?
- No idea
- +1
-
@mib2berlin said in New options – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3390.4:
That's a feature request, right?
No. This is a long implemented feature, on stable there is a checkbox in the side menu (on android!) where you can toggle light/dark theme for web pages individually. As of the pre-last version of snap this checkbox is gone. I realize it hasn't been fixed yet, just a reminder.
-
pedrosilva
@bettybop: same here (Pixel 7)
-
@Bettybop
Hi, both work for me but I am on Android 12.
-
mib2berlin
-
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
I'm on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and getting this issue as well
-
Veddu Ambassador
Same crash issue here.
-
Veddu Ambassador
I have noticed this aswell. Plus the reverse search suggestion has stopped working for me too.
-
@mib2berlin: maybe tht's why, different Android version