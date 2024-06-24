laggy scrolling on vivaldi
hi all. i installed vivaldi earlier today and so far have been loving the browser. one thing i noticed, however, is that as soon as my macbook hit 20%, scrolling became very laggy. please refer to this screen recording. i have hardware acceleration enabled, and have quit and relaunched the app to no avail. i couldn't find any energy saver related setting in vivaldi so i'm assuming there is none, and i'm not sure what else could be causing the problem. this does not happen on Firefox 127.0.1 (64-bit) or Chrome 126.0.6478.115 (Official Build) (arm64). thanks in advance for any and all input!
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945 OS macOS Version 14.5 (Build 23F79) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/mrbonk/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld
@estrobink aaand it was caused by energy saver being turned on in chrome://settings/performance. oopsies.
OakdaleFTL
@estrobink Try the latest version (.44 was, for me, sluggish...)… But . 48 is okay.
Streptococcus
What I see with that example does not look laggy to me. It IS jerky, which is what I see when I use the down arrow to scroll. I prefer the scrolling to be slow enough to see what is scrolling, rather than zipping by so fast that I cannot tell where to stop it.
@OakdaleFTL .48? im on 6.8.3381.46 and it says thats the latest version.
OakdaleFTL
@estrobink you are right, of course! Sorry; I misspoke...