UrlBar Issues
-
ScreenShot 2024-06-23 at 20.46.18
Icons are not displaying correctly, addresses are shifted and overall the look is horrible.
I am not sure how to fix that, I'm fairly certain that my personal CSS is not creating this as it never touched the url bar.
This just started after the last stable update came out.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@NF7 said in UrlBar Issues:
I'm fairly certain that my personal CSS is not creating this as it never touched the url bar.
"Fairy certain" is not completely certain. So disable any CSS mods, restart the browser and check again.
Easiest is just move the css files out of the mod folder.
-
@Pathduck Still the same issue without mods.
I have re-enabled mods again and reinstalled the previous version, then updated to the latest stable version and for some reason all is good now.