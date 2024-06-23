Add mailboxes to aggregated Vivaldi mail
I can't add Yahoo and Proton mailboxes to Vivaldi mail. (Vivaldi, Gmail, Seznam and Centru mailboxes were added without any problems) Where am I going wrong?
Hi,
Add any Error messages you've got.
For Proton,
It has a specific security set up,
Make a search in the Mail Subforum about it.
@Majena for yahoo see this post by @edwardp https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97770/cannot-connect-to-yahoo-mail/7?_=1719167940738