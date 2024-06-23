I lost my Vivaldi mail access?
Newbie here -- in May I could send and receive Vivaldi e-mail; now both the in and outboxes are empty and I can not send, and the email I sent to my Vivaldi doesn't come back with an error message, but doesn't show up in Vivaldi either. Want to vivaldify my internet experience even more, but a bit stuck at the moment.
6.8.3381.44, mac m2.
@josteinsn hm since May 4th the access to webmail depends on earned reputation (interactions with the community here on the forum or in Mastodon, writing a blog or just using sync with Vivaldi). You created your profile just before that, so you should not be affected by the reputation system.
You can try the troubleshooting steps on https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/registration-and-log-in-issues/ and if nothing works, find a "send us a message" button on that same page.
OakdaleFTL
@WildEnte said in I lost my Vivaldi mail access?:
since May 4th the access to webmail depends on earned reputation (interactions with the community here on the forum or in Mastodon, writing a blog or just using sync with Vivaldi)
This was unexpected! Was it announced?
(I was under the impression that Vivaldi Web Mail was a perk — but had no idea that it was "moderated" according to (unpublished) rules...)
@OakdaleFTL yes it was announced and explained, see here
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
yngve Vivaldi Team
@WildEnte That article was from May a year ago, not May this year!
@yngve doh! I only looked ad @josteinsn's profile, saw April, and didn't check the year. Has it been so long already? No wonder I'm getting old
jane.n Vivaldi Team
In addition to the mail client in the browser, have you also checked your account in the web version on https://webmail.vivaldi.net/?
@jane-n Webmail works fine. Can both send and receive. But nothings shows up in the web client in the browser.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@josteinsn In Settings > Mail > Mail Accounts > select the account in question > Servers, does everything look good and "green"?
@jane-n Ah FFS my Vivaldi mail wasn't added. It is now, and it works like it should. I was convinced I already had used the browser mail, but obviously it was just the webmail.
Sorry for wasting your time, I bow my head in shame and will do better next time I am not quite up normal level of Internetz skillz.
DoctorG Ambassador
@josteinsn said in I lost my Vivaldi mail access?:
Sorry for wasting your time, I bow my head in shame and will do better next time I am not quite up normal level of Internetz skillz.
No need to apologise.
We are all humans with different skills.
No problem, we help all users.