Is there an easy way to undo the last change you made?
I have in the past selected the minus sign when picking a box of items in my speed dial. This wipes out everything in that box. Is there an easy way to just undo the last move you made (the delete of the URLs that were saved) It is tedious to manually put every thing back.
@mrdovie Check into bookmarks deleted folder and move them back:
For future (vivaldi settings)
//EDIT: There is an undo/redo if you do right click on an empty area of the speed dial.
@Hadden89 I did a speed dial box and then deleted it and used "There is an undo/redo if you do right click on an empty area of the speed dial." This worked to bring back the speed dial box. That is what I wanted to know. Thank You!