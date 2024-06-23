Add a filter function "older than X days" for an offline autoarchive option.
-
My Problem is described here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98815/is-there-a-way-to-move-mails-to-offline-only-archive-after-a-defined-time-period
I think adding such a filter shouldn't be too hard, and It would give us an option for backing up our IMAP accounts offline, reducing space on the server side and gives full control over our Mails without giving up the advantages of an IMAP account.
At the moment this is only possible with POP3 or by archiving manually.