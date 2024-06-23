Hello folks,

Just started using Vivaldi and am enjoying it thus far. I've come across a small issue in which accordion lists on this site won't open.

If you look under the Price Changes header on the page I linked to you'll see a small + icon. Clicking this should open it to show price changes. Similarly, the + icons HERE are supposed to expand, but again don't do so.

I use this site pretty often so any way of getting around this would be great.

Thanks in advance.