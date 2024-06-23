Acordian Lists Not Opening
-
JoeyPajamas
Hello folks,
Just started using Vivaldi and am enjoying it thus far. I've come across a small issue in which accordion lists on this site won't open.
If you look under the Price Changes header on the page I linked to you'll see a small + icon. Clicking this should open it to show price changes. Similarly, the + icons HERE are supposed to expand, but again don't do so.
I use this site pretty often so any way of getting around this would be great.
Thanks in advance.
-
@JoeyPajamas Try doing an exclusion to the blocker and reload the tab
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
-
JoeyPajamas
Apologies for the late reply. Unfortunately this did not fix the issue. Any other suggestions?
-
mib2berlin
@JoeyPajamas
Hi, do you meant this?
Please test this in the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
Cheers, mib