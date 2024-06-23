Address bar search opening a tab in a different workspace
If I start typing amazon in the address bar for example, it suggests a 'best result' of amazon.co.uk/ref=nav_logo, seemingly because it's the address of a tab in a different workspace. So when I select it, it opens the other workspace.
Did I accidentally change a setting causing this behaviour? This never used to happen and it's undesirable (for me) to have a completely different workspace open with a dozen tabs because I accepted a suggestion in the address bar.
Uh, never mind. I did search beforehand, but typically, I found the relevant post after I create a new thread:
This is the solution:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98756/how-to-turn-off-switch-to-this-tab-function/5?_=1719136716256