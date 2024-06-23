Undo Actions
Whoops
The new undo feature in Vivaldi Mail 2.0 will track up to 200 of your most recent trashed or mark read actions, allowing you to undo any of them with just one click.
Where/how do I engage/disengage this new 'undo' feature? I thought this was possible in 6.7 so maybe it's not so new? TIA
@janrif see the button pressed in this image
https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/1920w_Mail_Undo.png
There is no way to undo the undo action apart from redoing what you undid.
Couldn't help but say that.
see the button pressed in this image
Problemo: Sadly, @WildEnte, I don't have that button or maybe I'm looking in the wrong place or maybe I need to customize the toolbar..... ?
It's 4:25am where I am & it was good to laugh; well done, sir!
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif Try a reset of mail toolbar.