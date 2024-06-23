Unsolved Extension Management Tools
Using the extension management tool, duplicate icons appear every time you open and close it
@chenyajun Please provide more details. A screenshot is welcome.
mib2berlin
@chenyajun @Dancer18
Hi, several extension manager does this, we had some reports in the forum.
You can make a bug report but I fear it will not get high priority.
Many Chrome extensions doesn't work or even can work in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Yep. Known bug. VB-99770
mib2berlin
@Hadden89
Yeah, but this one was closed as "Cant reproduce" and I cant reproduce it either.
Tested with https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/extension-manager/gjldcdngmdknpinoemndlidpcabkggco
I use only 3 extensions, I guess user need this use a lot extensions.
Ctrl+Shift+E is my extension manager.
@mib2berlin well, but I can't directly know the updates on statuses either.
So the ball is up to the OP now
@Dancer18 I mentioned before, similar to this
@Hadden89 And if the extension is arranged in a good position, turning it on or off again will disrupt the custom sorting icon