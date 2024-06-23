Font Settings
Vivaldi font settings not working and channging vivaldi's entire UI font to monospace (Fira Code Nerd Font)
Vivaldi Fanboy here. I've discovered that Vivaldi's font settings do NOT AFFECT ANY WEBSITE WHATSOEVER and for someone who has used Firefox (When you override website fonts in about:preferences, you don't need stylus or stylish or devtool hacks), this is excruciatingly underwhelming. Tried all css copy paste hacks from prevoius forum discussions but lo, were they to fail so badly. I would appreciate any assistance on this.
barbudo2005
Use this code in Stylus:
*:not([class*="ico"], [class*="fa"], [class*="control"] *, [class*="button"], [role*="button"],[type*=button], button, [id*="button"], [class*="btn"], [class*="mjx"], [class*="vjs"], [class*="bb"], [class="ll"], i, [class="i"], [class*="symbol"], img, svg) {font-family: Lato !important; font-weight: 400 !important; text-align: justify !important; line-height: 1.5; letter-spacing: 0.01rem !important;}
Use:
There are no Fira Code Nerd and Lato fonts on Windows... What are you talking about?
barbudo2005
You can use any font you want. Lato is the font I use.
