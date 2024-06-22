Where did specific site settings go?
-
LordBlizzard
I could swear in earlier versions we could set dedicated site settings for specific sites (allowing or blocking things like scripts, sound, pop-ups etc.). Can't find it anymore.
Was it removed or am I confusing this with desktop Vivaldi?
-
mib2berlin
@LordBlizzard
Hi, the setting icon in the address bar changed.
-
LordBlizzard
@mib2berlin that's where it used to be but it's no longer there.
-
mib2berlin
@LordBlizzard
Ah, I am confused now too.
I did not even test it, sorry.
It seems it is only the global settings left, I don't use this often but I can remember you could do it per page there.
I hope another user can clear this up.
Cheers, mib
-
@LordBlizzard They only appear if those settings are needed in that website. Try going to a site with sound and you wil see a new "permissions" appear in that menu.
-
S_Paternotte Translator
Settings - Web pages - pretty much all the way down