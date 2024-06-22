Awful performance/bugs on TfL website with JS enabled
Browsing the TfL website (e.g. https://tfl.gov.uk/travel-information/timetables/) is virtually impossible to use due to slowdowns, scrolling issues etc.
Disabling JavaScript alleviates this but obviously affects functionality. It's equally terrible on the Vivaldi Android app but works fine in MS Edge.
(Using Win 10 Pro x64, latest Vivaldi 6.8)
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@bughunta Hi - it's a heavy site full of bad ads. But it performs OK here on a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.8 Stable, Win10 x64. Not getting huge CPU usage on my old 2015 system, but seeing CPU peaks when it changes ads.
Not sure if you get ads if you're in the UK. Otherwise I don't understand why the UK Govt shows ads to users of their own services.
But turn on the Vivaldi adblocker and it might help.
I think Edge might block some of the worst huge ads by default.
Pesala Ambassador
@bughunta No delays here. I use uBlock Origin, not Vivaldi’s Ad-blocker.