[Bug] When user changes the UI language, it doesn't appear in the "accept languages" list
Bug description
When user changes the UI language, it doesn't appear in the "Accept languages" list
Steps to reproduce
Open settings -> Languages and change the "User interface language" from English to any other language.
Expected result
New UI language code automatically appearing on top of the "Accept Languages" list.
Note: Again, If user changes the UI language to another, it should be removed or move to down automatically.
Actual result
Nothing happens. User must add it manually.
Z Zalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
mib2berlin
@minjs
Hi, if you think you find a bug report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm this internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Reported. VB-107504
mib2berlin
@minjs
Confirmed.
Cheers, mib