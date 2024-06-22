Bug description

When user changes the UI language, it doesn't appear in the "Accept languages" list

Steps to reproduce

Open settings -> Languages and change the "User interface language" from English to any other language.

Expected result

New UI language code automatically appearing on top of the "Accept Languages" list.

Note: Again, If user changes the UI language to another, it should be removed or move to down automatically.

Actual result

Nothing happens. User must add it manually.