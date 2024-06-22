All my passwords gone!
After last update I found out that all my passwords are gone!!! How to get them back?
6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@mikayil
Hi, can you still login on pages need a login?
Open vivaldi://password-manager/passwords if they are listed there.
Do you have a backup of your profile?
Do you use Vivaldi sync?
DoctorG Ambassador
@mikayil Copied browser profile/Windows user data to a different Windows account?
Broken data access rights?
Reinstalled Windows?
Such all breaks Vivaldi's encryption database.
@mikayil Yes. Last update deleted all passwords and cookies. Major F'up on Vivaldi's part. Extremely frustrating.
@PCSOhio
Hi, you may can imagine what happen here in the forum if this were true for all Vivaldi users, it is not.
All of my 8 Vivaldi installs are still have all passwords, therefor our questions.
Cheers, mib
I did a factory reset on my smartphone. And yes I use Vivaldi Sync. I don't have any backup. No passwords listed in passwords
@mikayil
To make it more clear to me, you reset your mobile, sync and lost your passwords on desktop?
Which version do you use on mobile?
The last snapshot cant sync passwords, it is a bug.
@mib2berlin said in All my passwords gone!:
@mikayil
To make it more clear to me, you reset your mobile, sync and lost your passwords on desktop?
I guess so. The mobile app has the version of 6.7.3335.149
Android 10 QKQ1.190828.002
MIUI 12.0.3
@mib2berlin
I have lost all my passwords on all my devices two PC's on Windows10 and one Android phone.
mib2berlin
@mikayil
Hm, I got a reseted S 10 yesterday from a friend to sell it.
I set it up but don't install anything until now.
Install Vivaldi start sync and get all my passwords.
It is a complete disaster to lose all passwords if you don't have any backup.
Can you open vivaldi://sync-internals and check the password entry on the right side?
EDIT: Do you have a device which was not actually synced at moment?
@mib2berlin
I have checked vivaldi://sync-internals tab: no passwords there.
No, I don't have any devices which aren't synced. What I know I will never trust Vivaldi with my passwords or any other important data. This shit isn't reliable at all! I never had such issues on Chrome!
@mikayil
You are the first user report this since 9 Years.
Chrome use the same password and sync systems as Vivaldi.
If you use Chrome export the passwords there and import in in Vivaldi.
You need backups for such important data, data loss can happen in any software.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in All my passwords gone!:
If you use Chrome export the passwords there and import in in Vivaldi.
You aren't listening: there is no data to export!
You need backups for such important data, data loss can happen in any software.
I have a backup, but it is ugly that you are trying to justify this. It is not good for a browser messing with passwords, but you're saying that it is okay.
@mikayil
I meant export the passwords from Chrome if you still use it.
No software should lose data, I just have no idea why this happened to you with Vivaldi.
You told us you don't have a backup, we could have saved ourselves all this.
@mib2berlin said in All my passwords gone!:
@mikayil
I meant export the passwords from Chrome if you still use it.
No software should lose data, I just have no idea why this happened to you with Vivaldi.
You told us you don't have a backup, we could have saved ourselves all this.
I have backup, as written on a paper, as the last line of defense. I didn't said it is on Chrome.
I don't lose my passwords, but Vivaldi sync stop working after last update.
I received this error message in my two browser profiles with Vivaldi sync activated.
I don't reactive Vivaldi sync to prevent data lost because I read this post.
@alexio
export your passwords! You might lose them like me!