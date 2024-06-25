Can't seem to change forum profile pix [ Resolved ]
Can't seem to change forum profile pix. I'm referring to small circle; not background photo.
After user selects image & <ENTER> new image appears momentarily, then drops out.
Not a big deal; anyone else? TIA
@janrif
Was happening yesterday for Mastodon/Social but they fixed something and it worked for me today. As with Mastodon, it only updated for the forum once I did a logoff-logon specifically for the forum.
@zir4n Thanks for jumping in to help me but I'm a bit confused.
Are you saying I should (1) log off the forum; (2) then log back in & (3) go through the steps to update the photo on settings page & Vivaldi will then accept the new photo and save it? TIA
Try deleting this site's cache. It worked here.