real-time tab memory usage not showing
The tooltip only shows a one-liner of the tab webpage title.
version: 6.8
mib2berlin
@grogge
Hi, you have enable this setting:
Oh. Thank you. That's a bummer though. Turns out this setting was disabled for a reason, those thumbnails are distracting me. I wish this feature would work without also showing thumbnails.
mib2berlin
@grogge
You can hide the preview thumbnails with a few lines of CSS.
/******* from user Pathduck remove thumbnail image****/ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-image { display: none !important; }
Check the modding guide how to use it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
@mib2berlin Nice, thank you! I wish this was an option in the settings.
I would prefer to be able to see the RAM usage without the Thumbnail (and the custom coding should not be the option default option for that).
If you think about it a light user might need the thumbnail and not the ram usage, a pro user would like to have the ram without the thumbnail.