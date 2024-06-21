Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I don't want Mail 2 to automatically download email. How do I stop it?
@rh1151 Settings -> Mail settings -> Check for new mail (about halfway down the list) -> Manually
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.