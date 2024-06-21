Backup for Linux
If I was to compress my whole:
/home/xxxx/.configtde/vivaldi/ folder
that would back up Viv settings and email right?
Thanks!
C.
Q4OS Trinity Desktop
6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
DoctorG Ambassador
@CWM030 The Vivaldi config
$HOME/.config/vivaldi/
and
keyring (GNOME or KDE) config folders
- KDE 4
$HOME/.kde/share/apps/kwallet/*
$HOME/.kde/share/config/kwallet*
- KDE 5
$HOME/.local/share/kwalletd/*
- GNOME
$HOME/.local/share/keyrings/*
- KDE 4
There is no Vivaldi folder inside of .config
Trinity Desktop is a bit different than regular KDE. Trinity is based off of a continuation of KDE 3.