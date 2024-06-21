Improve the pop-up window experience
-
fufuchao Supporters
1.No response to download file in browser pop-up window
2. right-click text in a popup window to go to search it opens a new Vivaldi window instead of a new tab, but other browsers open a new tab
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@fufuchao I think, as JS generated popup-window is a child window and not a tab, it can only open a new Vivaldi window.
Perhaps a bug.
-
fufuchao Supporters
@DoctorG I tested it and other browsers will open a new tab in the main window
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@fufuchao Had you reported the issue to Vivaldi bug tracker?