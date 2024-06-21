Page content "disappears"
-
pattang56892
The page content "disappears" after I open it. i.e. Indeed. Job description is "hidden" after it shows briefly.
Refer to attached:
-
It should look like 02 (top snapshot - full page), but it actually looks like 01 (bottom snapshot - partial page) Why?
-
BTW, 02 (full page - correct one) is opened by Chrome.
This issue just emerged as the result of recent update. This is a bug.
--
ModEdit: Title
!
-
-
mib2berlin
@pattang56892
Hi, no issues here:
Do you have the Vivaldi ad blocker enabled and an ad block extension?
-
@mib2berlin Can you select a job, then open the description? I had no issue on this page either. The issue arose when I actually open a job description, then it shows the full picture in a second or two, then disappears.
-
@pattang56892 Works for me.
Clicke on list at left and then saw description at right.
Tested with 6.8.3381.44 Win 11 23H2
-
-
mib2berlin
@pattang56892
I get redirected to the German page, what do you meant with "Open"?
I click a job and the description (Stellenbeschreibung) shows up on the right side.
-
https://ca.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=89f0e4bd17717147&q=front+end+developer&l=Remote&tk=1i0t80vi1ls1s800&from=ja&alid=6549c9710c4cc02b1f08544e&xpse=SoBx67I3_d5x6lTClR0LbzkdCdPP&xfps=c4ca0f03-81f5-4233-ae50-3042cf02832f&utm_campaign=job_alerts&utm_medium=email&utm_source=jobseeker_emails&rgtk=1i0t80vi1ls1s800&xkcb=SoBi67M3_dYL5QTEEx0PbzkdCdPP
(1) I do not have an ad blocker installed as an extension.
(2) Try this link, and tell me if you can see the full page.
(3) Make sure your browser is most updated version. 6.8.3381.44
-
@mib2berlin see my reply below, pls
-
@DoctorG see my reply below, pls
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pattang56892 I see all
I am not logged in at Indeed.
-
pattang56892
So, why does mine look different?
I do not have an ad blocker.
-
@pattang56892 Use of Proxy, VPM, special internet access,
Filtered/Blocked by external program like Antivirus or Internet Security?
-
Thanks all. It works now.
I just deleted all history, cookies, and saved data to do a refresh start.