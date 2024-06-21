Vivaldi 6.8, POP3, filters look like they work, but now you can't create folders?
filters look like they work, but now you can't create folders for POP accounts?
When I go to ALL ACCOUNTS, and right click on my pop3 account in Viv 6.8:
all I get is:
VIEW ALL MESSAGES
MARK ALL AS READ
VIEWS
SEND
ADVANCE ( which is basically just rerun all filters )
So then I turned on " CUSTOM FOLDERS" and I still can't make a folder.
Thanks!
Q4OS Trinity Desktop
Vivaldi 6.8 ( My help menu is gone after the upgrade so I can't say what version im using of 6.8)
DoctorG Ambassador
@CWM030 As i know in a POP3 account you can not create extra folders.
@CWM030 Rather than folders, just use labels.