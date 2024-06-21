filters look like they work, but now you can't create folders for POP accounts?

When I go to ALL ACCOUNTS, and right click on my pop3 account in Viv 6.8:

all I get is:

VIEW ALL MESSAGES

MARK ALL AS READ

VIEWS

SEND

ADVANCE ( which is basically just rerun all filters )

So then I turned on " CUSTOM FOLDERS" and I still can't make a folder.

Thanks!

Q4OS Trinity Desktop

Vivaldi 6.8 ( My help menu is gone after the upgrade so I can't say what version im using of 6.8)