Settings menu no longer works since update
Since the latest update, clicking on the "V" settings button results in nothing.
mib2berlin
@bt1ceuk
Hi, no issues here and no other report in the forum I am aware of.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@bt1ceuk Try to reset your menus.
Open Settings → Appearance → Menu → select from dropdown the menu you need to reset.
@DoctorG - since the inaccessibility of the Settings menu is the problem, accessing the Settings menu to fix the problem isn't viable. Thanks, though!
@mib2berlin - Thanks. Private Window: menu inaccessible. Guest Profile: menu accessible. Is this evidence of something obvious that I can easily fix, please?
Hi,
Use Ctrl+F12
On the other side,
Have you customized the Menu at some point?
mib2berlin
@bt1ceuk
Private use your user profile, the guest one not.
The worst case would be a broken profile but check to reset the menu fist.
Cheers, mib
- thanks. No.
@mib2berlin
As I said to @DoctorG, since I can't access the menu I can't do anything to it.
I'll look up Resetting a profile.
Many thanks!
@bt1ceuk You can access settings without using the menu by typing
vivaldi://settings/into the address field if the keyboard shortcut @Zalex108 gave you didn't work. Then you can follow @DoctorG's and @mib2berlin's advice to reset the menu.
@bt1ceuk
All - successfully reset menu. Thank-you very much again.
Good
Now start looking below for safe Present/Future
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps