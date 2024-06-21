Page Memory stats not displaying
-
In the 6.8 release notes it states hoving over a tab will display real-time memory usage, however, when hovering over a tab no memory usage stats are displayed. There also doesn't seem to be a checkbox / setting in the Tab portion of settings to enable this.
-
OakdaleFTL
@rsaeks Here's an example of the display:
(Note also the auto-hibernation feature... )
-
@OakdaleFTL Your screenshot got me going down the right path. I have "Show Pop-up thumbnails" disabled for tabs and with that not enabled, the memory status don't display. One enabled, then those stats show up.