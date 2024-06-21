Shift click now changes tab focus?
-
The latest update (6.8.3381.44) appears to have changed how shift-click functions.
Prior to this update shift click opened the link in a new tab while focus remained on the current tab.
After the update focus changes to the new tab.
Is there a setting I can change to restore the original shift-click behavior?
I tested shift-click in Edge, Brave, and Firefox and they all opened the link in a new tab while focus remained on the original tab.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@VinceVDC Ctrl+Click
-
Pesala Ambassador
@VinceVDC Shift+Click has always opened a new tab. Middle-click or Ctrl+Click to open a new background tab or assign a mouse gesture for single-handed use. I use:
- GestureUp = Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link)
- GestureDown = Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link)
I use the same gestures for Scroll to Page Top, and Scroll to Page Bottom (when not over a link).