The latest update (6.8.3381.44) appears to have changed how shift-click functions.

Prior to this update shift click opened the link in a new tab while focus remained on the current tab.

After the update focus changes to the new tab.

Is there a setting I can change to restore the original shift-click behavior?

I tested shift-click in Edge, Brave, and Firefox and they all opened the link in a new tab while focus remained on the original tab.