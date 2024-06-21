There are no RSS update times in the export (Vivaldi Feeds.opml)
Here is the format of RSS export strings in Vivaldi Feeds.opml
<outline type="rss" text="NAME" title="NAME" xmlUrl="URL"/>
Where are the updates time for each tape in the export???
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
@Capushon Do you mean the time the feed was last updated or checked? Or the refresh interval/how often Vivaldi checks the feed?
@daniel said in There are no RSS update times in the export (Vivaldi Feeds.opml):
Do you mean the time the feed was last updated or checked? Or the refresh interval/how often Vivaldi checks the feed?
User-specified update interval for each RSS feed, because importing now requires doing it manually.
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
@Capushon This field is not part of the OPML file format that feed reader apps typically use to exchange subscription lists. I will investigate whether we can get it into the export somehow anyway.