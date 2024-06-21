Is it possible to migrate messages from Outlook or other email software?
-
Hello,
I have just received an email about the latest Mail version and was wondering if there is a way to migrate messages from older versions of Outlook.
BTW how efficient is Vivaldi mail 2.0 with heavy mailboxes?
-
mib2berlin
@alenguav
Hi, if your mail provider support IMAP you can just add your account to Vivaldi mail and test this.
We have user with 10-50000 mails, should be not a problem.
Vivaldi mail is different to other clients, it is not folder based, maye you have a second mail account for testing before you add your main account.
POP3 stores mail local but if you don't delete mails from the server all should be there too.
Vivaldi cant import mails from other clients and I am not aware of a way to migrate from one client to another but maybe other user know.
Cheers, mib
-
S_Paternotte Translator
@alenguav Vivaldi Mail sadly offers limited suppprt for (heavy) imap folders. My advise would be to use Thunderbird for the transfer of mails between accounts and then try and see if Vivaldi Mail is going to be your mail client for daily use.
See also: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/762235