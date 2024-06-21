Hello everyone,

Every time I want to use Vivaldi Mail, a window opens asking me to log in my GMail account again, even though the account already has Vivaldi permissions. If I indeed log in again, the account works as intended in Vivaldi Mail (marked as "Verified" in green), but if I don't, the account is marked as "Error" in red,

However, I have 3 GMail adresses saved in Vivaldi Mail, but only the first one (and the most important also) doesn't work, while both others work as expected.

I'm using the latest stable version of Vivaldi, and all of my e-mail accounts use OAuth, as using a password simply doesn't work at all (can't connect to the outgoing server). I haven't tried to "take account offline". Clearing cookies/cache and disabling extensions that could interfere (uBlock Origin) doesn't fix the issue.

Any clues about how to fix this issue on the defetive GMail account ?