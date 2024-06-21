3D application usually let's you move the model differently when holding the right mouse button vs left mouse button.

But holding the right click button does not work correctly? There's a tiny bit of movement before it stops. I have had the same problem on two completely different web sites.

Can anyone confirm?

Test page: https://cloud1.webodm.net/public/task/e44030f2-1db7-44fd-bd44-18ebae313731/3d/

This has been working before, but could be a long time ago, I can't remember exactly.