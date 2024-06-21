Bug? Right mouse button not working correctly in 3D applications
3D application usually let's you move the model differently when holding the right mouse button vs left mouse button.
But holding the right click button does not work correctly? There's a tiny bit of movement before it stops. I have had the same problem on two completely different web sites.
Can anyone confirm?
Test page: https://cloud1.webodm.net/public/task/e44030f2-1db7-44fd-bd44-18ebae313731/3d/
This has been working before, but could be a long time ago, I can't remember exactly.
mib2berlin
@GeeZuZz
Hi, Chrome does the same on this page, the tab even crash on movement.
I guess it does not work with never Chromium version, Vivaldi is at Chromium 126, Chrome at 125.
These pages need an update.
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Looks like Vivaldi's mouse gestures triggered by RMB causes this.
Your options:
- Disable mouse gestures globally (if you don't use them).
- Set a hotkey for Toggle Mouse Gestures in keyboard settings, trigger hotkey when needed.
@mib2berlin strange, It works fine in Edge with Chromium version 126.0.6478.114. I don't have Chrome.
As mentioned, it's not only on that test page, it also happens on a completely different application (needs login, so can't link).
I just googled some other 3D model test pages and it happens on them also:
https://3dviewer.net/#model=assets/models/RhinoLogo.3dm
https://p3d.in
So it's definitely not site specific.
mib2berlin
@GeeZuZz
Hi, you are correct testing in Chromium 127 work.
I forgot I have a mouse gesture extension in Chrome, I had disabled it during the test but then the tab crash.
So I guess the hint from @Pathduck about mouse gestures is correct.
Just try to disable it in Vivaldi.
EDIT: Work for me with disabled mouse gestures, restart VIvaldi.
I guess my suggestion from 6 years ago is more relevant than ever: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32575/option-to-disable-mouse-gestures-for-certain-urls?page=1
Previously these sites have worked, you just had to be very careful about not doing movements that could result in a gesture being activated (e.g, if I needed to move up and down, I would just make a big wiggle in the end so Vivaldi didn't recognize the gesture).
Now, any pages with 3D models are completely broken.
I really don't understand why an issue that completely breakes a ton of pages is not taken seriously.
Temporarily disabling/enabling gestures is a very poor solution, since I frequently toggle back and forth between tabs, and I can't remember to constantly toggle this on and off.