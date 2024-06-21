BUG: Panel closes when hiding ui in 6.8.3381.44
thedayismine
Bug. When using the the new version: 6.8.3381.44:
Any time you
hide uiit automatically closes the panel — whether it's on the left or right.
This behavior is new.
It wasn't present on previous versions.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@thedayismine Well, the panel is part of the UI so it makes sense to close it when you toggle the UI off.
It wasn't present on previous versions.
I went all the way back to version 4.0, it's always behaved the same.
@thedayismine No, this behavior is not new. And @Pathduck : It's a "philosophical" difference that pops up now and then!
Myself, I'd opt to keep Panels separate from the UI proper... So, I understand why others decry such behavior..
But it is what it is!?
Maybe a feature request?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@OakdaleFTL Just press F4 to open the panel again is what I say.
People can make as many zero-vote feature requests they like, I stopped following the FR subforum a long time ago, it's not my task to care.
Only I have to clean up the duplicates because people don't even care to search first.
Honestly they should just close the FR subforum. It's served its purpose, currently 5327 FRs with only 37 with more 100 votes.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=100&tagsEnabled=
@Pathduck But there some few that have merit!?
One (I'm pretty sure it isn't popular!) is displaying Profile names in Mac's Dock listing of open windows...
But since the forums are for users (... not necessarily sophisticated) and not primarily for the "convenience" of the mods ( ) I'd say, "Suck it up, boy-o!"
You do yoeman's work, and you have my gratitude. But do try not to get cranky...
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@OakdaleFTL Not cranky, just saying feature requests are pretty much pointless at this point in time
Just my personal opinion, I'm sure Vivaldi Team still think they are useful... maybe?
@Pathduck I'm sure somebody once upon a time at Opera said, "WTF! Cascading Style Sheets? Are you serious?"
thedayismine
@Pathduck This is new behavior. On the previous version right before, this did not occur.
thedayismine
@OakdaleFTL No. This behavior is new. Brand new. I'm on mac. It's new. I checked—3 times.
On
6.7.3329.41, activating
hide uiDOES NOT close any open panel/web panel
On
6.8.3381.44, activating
hide uiDOES close any open panel/web panel.
This is brand new, never before seen behavior—on mac. New new new.
