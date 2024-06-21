Ad blocking not working
lokisapocalypse
Hi everyone. After the latest update, the built in ad blocker isn't working anymore. I have block trackers and ads enabled by default but see ads on almost every page now. I didn't have this problem before the latest update.
julien_picalausa Vivaldi Team
Hi,
Could you test if disabling and reenabling every rule list fixes the issue? You can do this in "Privacy and Security" settings, under the "Tracker and Ad Blocking" heading, clicking the "Manage Sources" button
@julien_picalausa I had the same problem - and this fixes it. Thanks.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@julien_picalausa We really need a "Reload active lists" button
julien_picalausa Vivaldi Team
Ideally, we should not be failing to reload lists after a bump in version. I thought I'd fixed that, but clearly not completely.
lokisapocalypse
@julien_picalausa Thanks for the reply. I followed your suggestion and it resolved my issue. Cheers!
brendajones
Is there an adblock in Vivaldi? Maybe this can help? I'm just not bothered by the ads.