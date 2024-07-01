Solved Workspaces
How do I get Vivaldi to display the Workspaces at the top and left of the browser. I recently reinstalled Vivaldi because of slow performance and now my Workspaces dropdown menu is missing. Please let me know. Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@oriondon Settings, Tabs, Workspaces:Show Workspaces in Tab Bar
That worked. Thank you. I did have to do a search for workspaces because I didn't realize I had to scroll down that page to see the workspaces section but there it was. Thanks again.
Pesala Ambassador
@oriondon Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
@Pesala Hi. Thank you for alerting me to this process. I was not aware of it but will use if from now on. Have a good evening.